Las Cruces Crashes Leave Two Pedestrians Hospitalized

Las Cruces police are continuing to investigate a pair of motor vehicle crashes that critically injured pedestrians during the holiday weekend.

In both cases, the pedestrians were transported to University Medical Center of El Paso where they remain hospitalized on Tuesday.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a crash that occurred near the address of 1856 S. Valley Dr. Police learned a 21-year-old woman driving a silver Volkswagen was northbound on Valley Drive when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was standing in the roadway. The driver of the VW stopped and was cooperative with police.

Traffic investigators believe lighting and conditions would have made it difficult for the driver to see the man in the roadway. Police were unable to immediately identify the pedestrian but have since learned he is a 40-year-old man who resides in Las Cruces.

The second crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, near the intersection of Amador Avenue and Espina Street. Traffic investigators learned a vehicle struck a man in the roadway. Police arrived to find the victim lying in the roadway with critical injuries.

As in Saturday’s crash, police were initially unable to identify the victim. He has since been identified as a 67-year-old man who also resides in Las Cruces.

The driver in Monday’s crash fled from the scene without rendering aid. Traffic investigators learned the identity of the pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon. Charges in this case are pending.

Information from Las Cruces Police