Las Cruces Crash Results in Felony Child Abuse Charge

The driver suspected in the Feb. 22 crash on Helia Avenue that injured her 11-year-old daughter has been charged with child abuse.

Tuyet Anh Bai Ta, 31, is charged with a first-degree felony count of child abuse and a misdemeanor count of careless driving. She also faces motor vehicle violations of driving without proper insurance, driving with no registration, no child passenger restraint and driving without use of a safety belt.

About 12:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a home on the 4600 block of Helia Avenue. Police found a black 2011 Infinity that crashed through a rock wall and came to a rest in the backyard of the home.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ta who, along with her 11-year-old daughter, had to be extricated from the vehicle. Ta suffered multiple injuries and was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center. She was later airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso. Ta’s 11-year-old daughter suffered a fractured leg and was transported to Mountainview. Both have since been discharged from the hospital.

Investigators found no evidence of braking as the Infinity left Sonoma Ranch Boulevard, crossed through a dirt lot and through landscaping of a home on Meridian Street. Investigators believe the vehicle continued to accelerate until it struck the rock wall at 4601 Helia Ave.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Ta’s arrest. She was taken into custody on Friday, Feb. 26, after being discharged from the hospital. Ta was not incarcerated and was released on her own recognizance.

Information from Las Cruces Police