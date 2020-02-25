Las Cruces Country Music Festival discontinued after seven-year run

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Last year’s seventh annual Las Cruces Country Music Festival (LCCMF) will be the last in a series that began back in 2013. Here is a statement from the City:

Due to rising entertainer fees and a trend of dwindling ticket sales over the past couple years, Visit Las Cruces has decided to hang up its cowboy hat.

“When the festival first started, it was a unique music experience in the area,” Interim Visit Las Cruces Executive Director Rochelle Miller-Hernandez said. “With the recent proliferation of similar country music festivals in the region and throughout the state, and after the evaluation of the 2019 LCCMF, we feel that we have reached the lifespan of this endeavor.”

The original motivation for the festival was to jumpstart programming in the downtown area, and to encourage visitors from outside the region to spend multiple days in Las Cruces. The first five years of LCCMF occurred in the downtown area, and since that time there have been infrastructure improvements and business growth that have led to a vibrant district.

Visit Las Cruces continues to evaluate other opportunities for events and festivals that highlight local and regional assets and drive tourism. “Las Cruces is more than a destination, it is an experience,” said Miller-Hernandez. “We invite locals and visitors to explore and discover our rich culture and history, authentic cuisine, diverse entertainment and abundant outdoor adventure.”

For questions, call Visit Las Cruces at 575/541-2444.