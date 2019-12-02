Las Cruces Community Summit on Trauma-Free and Thriving Childhoods

New Mexico’s first 100% Community Summit on Trauma-Free and Thriving Childhoods will be held in Las Cruces on Tuesday. The day-long summit will be at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Here is a statement from the City:

The summit will bring together mayors, city council members, county commissioners, school board members, state lawmakers, university and community stakeholders and other government and nongovernment leadership to work toward one goal: Trauma-free and thriving children, students, families and communities.

The summit will also showcase the work of Dona Ana County residents who collaborate to implement a data-driven, cross-sector and county-focused strategy to prevent adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and childhood trauma.

Scheduled speakers include New Mexico Lt. Gov. Howie Morales; Las Cruces City Councilor Kasandra Gandara, District 1; NM State Senator Dr. Bill Soules; Dr. Katherine Ortega Courtney and Dominic Cappello, co-authors and co-directors of the Anna, Age Eight Institute; and Erica Surova, senior program manager, Center for Community Analysis at New Mexico State University.

Register online at https://www.annaageeight.org/dona-ana/