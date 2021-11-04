Las Cruces City Hall Lighted in Blue in Observance of Diabetes Awareness Month

A new month has begun and there is a new color of outdoor lights at Las Cruces City Hall.



For the second consecutive year, the west side of City Hall, 700 N. Main St., is illuminated at night in blue lights during November in observance of Diabetes Awareness Month. This year, City Hall will be lit in blue during all of November. In 2020, the west columns at City Hall were lighted in blue from November 12 to November 30.



November is American Diabetes Month and Southern New Mexico Diabetes Outreach encourages businesses and organizations to help promote public awareness and support for Las Cruces and Doña Ana County residents who are afflicted with diabetes. Southern New Mexico Diabetes Outreach has been in Las Cruces since 1998 and was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 2001.





From blood glucose screening tests of City and county residents, Southern New Mexico Diabetes Outreach has determined it appears a large percentage of residents have diabetes. Across the U.S., research has estimated that one in three residents has diabetes.



The west edifice columns of City Hall are again taking on a new color from dusk to dawn in observance of special causes to many Las Cruces residents. During October, City Hall glowed in pink light at night in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Every October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign across the U.S. to raise public awareness about the impacts of breast cancer.



Las Cruces has played a significant role in Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From 2007 to 2016 more than $4.6 million was raised through the combined efforts of residents, schools, municipal and county governments, Cowboys for Cancer Research, and public and private organizations in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County through the Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign.



City Hall has been specially lit on several occasions. In September, the west columns of City Hall were lit in in red, white, and blue lights in observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorists attacks in New York City, at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., and for Flight 293, which crashed that fateful day in a Pennsylvania farm field.



City Hall was decorated in red, while, and blue lights on July 4 for Independence Day. In June, City Hall was lit in multi-colored lights to observe Pride Month. Also, on June 21, 2021, orange lights illuminated the outside of City Hall in observance of Make Music Day.



Groups and organizations interested in lighting City Hall in a special color, or colors, can submit a request by email to either Mayor Ken Miyagishima or a City Council member. Requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.