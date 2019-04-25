Las Cruces City Council Votes To Spend Up To $500,000 For Care Of Asylum Seekers

The cost of providing care for an influx of people seeking asylum is growing for the city of Las Cruces.

In a special meeting Thursday, the Las Cruces City Council unanimously voted to spend up to $500,000 for expenses related to the care of those seeking asylum.

The council had previously approved an additional $75,000.

City councilor Gabe Vasquez says the federal government is failing in its responsibility to care for those seeking asylum and the city should keep close track of expenses should reimbursement eventually be possible.

Assistant City Manager David Dollahon told the council the city has already agreed to a 60-day lease of a former Armory building on Brown Road at a cost of about $12,000 a month, not including costs to update and maintain the facility.

Dollahon also told the council the federal government has not provided any promises about the number of asylum seekers that will continue to be dropped off in the city.

However, he said he expects at least 100 people could be dropped off every day for the next two to three months.