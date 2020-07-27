Las Cruces City Council to Explore Possible Partnership With New Mexico Family Services

There was consensus from the Las Cruces City Council during its work session on Monday, July 27 to explore the possibilities of establishing a partnership with New Mexico Family Services (NMFS).

Mayor Ken Miyagishima has asked City staff members to provide information and any additional details about how the City of Las Cruces can work with NMFS on possible options for using the Sage Café kitchen that could mutually benefit the City and NMFS, options that could benefit the City’s homebound meal services program, and options that could help the City and NMFS in the future development of a potential central kitchen that City officials have been considering for several years.

Lourdes Torres, with NMFS, told the Council at Monday’s work session that NMFS is a wrap-around company that provides a multitude of fully integrated services, including, mental and physical health, nutrition, psychological testing, and assistance in resolving the payment of monthly medical and housing bills. NMFS has operated since 2013, and Torres said it is the only facility in New Mexico that is certified in family care support.

NMFS currently has about 150 employees and serves approximately 10,000 clients. The services it provides are individualized for every patient or client NMFS serves. The company currently has offices in Sunland Park, Alamogordo, and Albuquerque, and also has an office in Las Cruces at 2801 Missouri Ave., Suite 22.

There was agreement among City Council that NMFS could possibly improve the City’s food services program, which provides meals for elderly Las Cruces residents. There was also consensus among Council members that the services provided by NMFS could enhance programs the City now provides, or is a partner with other nonprofit organizations, to help residents in need.