Las Cruces City Council Encourages Absentee Voting

Absentee voting begins today in the 2020 Primary Election and Las Cruces City Councilors are encouraging community members to vote absentee to limit public exposure related to the coronavirus pandemic. While there are no municipal races on the ballot, council members seek compliance with the state public health order now in effect through May 15. The order in part calls for avoiding gatherings of five or more and maintaining a six foot distance from the nearest person.

According to the Dona Ana County Clerk’s website:

Any registrant may vote by absentee ballot for all candidates and on all questions appearing on the ballot as if you were casting it in person at a regular polling place on Election Day. You will need to formally request an absentee ballot. You may request a ballot by:

Submitting an application online at NMVote.org.

Printing an application and mailing it to our office at 845 N. Motel Blvd., Las Cruces, NM 88007.

Returning a completed application that you received in the mail from our office or the Secretary of State to our office at 845 N. Motel Blvd., Las Cruces, NM 88007.

Emailing elections@donaanacounty.org to request an application.

In addition to absentee voting, early voting begins today at the Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd.

Early voting at alternate voting locations begins May 16, and Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St., will serve as an alternate voting site.

“All voting stations will be six-feet apart and no more than five voters at a time will be allowed.” Rivera said. “All poll workers will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and plexiglass separators will be used to provide a safety barrier between voters and poll workers.” Rivera also said disposable wooden sticks will be used in place of a stylus for signing ballots and all pens will be sanitized after each use.

More election information, including a complete list of alternate voting locations, is available on the home page of the City of Las Cruces website at las-cruces.org under Hot Topics.