Las Cruces City Council Backs Governor’s Phased Re-Opening Strategies for Business in NM

The Las Cruces City Council today approved a resolution supporting Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s proposed strategy for reopening the state’s economy. The City Council also seeks additional and more consistent involvement from southern New Mexico on the New Mexico Economic Recovery Council and further requests that the governor consider adding other entities that are not businesses, but have been on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as nonprofit organizations.

On April 22, the governor extended the Emergency Public Health Order through May 15 and identified a phased reopening strategy for the economy with a timeline and performance triggers based on the Gating Criteria proposed by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The phased approach is based on up-to-date data and readiness, mitigates risk of resurgence, protects the most vulnerable, and is implementable on a statewide basis at the governors’ discretion. The resolution states that the Las Cruces City Council believes the phased approach is the safest and most effective way to restart the economy in Las Cruces.

Earlier, the governor created a New Mexico Economic Recovery Council with the purpose of advising the governor on strategies for gradually reopening New Mexico businesses in a smart, safe and effective manner that fits the needs of New Mexico specifically. The council is currently comprised of 15 members, which includes representatives from the tourism, agriculture, healthcare, energy, construction and financial sectors, among others. The resolution states that while the Economic Recovery Council has been well thought out, there seems to be minimal representation from southern New Mexico and the representatives do not include nonbusiness entities, like nonprofit organizations.

Council amended the resolution to include language specifying that Las Cruces, being the second largest city in New Mexico, have more representation from southern New Mexico on the council and an active role in discussions on recovery.