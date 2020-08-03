Las Cruces City Council Approves Animal Services Center Budget Increase And Sale Of GO Bonds

The Las Cruces City Council has unanimously approved the sale of $17,600,000 in tax-exempt General Obligation (GO) Improvement Bonds, Series 2020 that City voters approved in 2018. The council’s approval came during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, which was conducted by video conference. The council also approved an increase in funding for the animal services center of more than a half-million dollars. Here is a statement from the city:

The sale of the $17.6 million in GO bonds will be the second phase of bonds to be sold. In March 2019, $18 million were sold. City voters approved $35.6 million in General Obligation bonds in August 2018.

The GO bonds approved by the voters will be used to construct improvements to City parks, including sports fields and other related facilities; a new animal shelter facility and related improvements; replacement of City Fire Station No. 3, on Valley Drive; and for improvements to recreational walking, jogging, and biking trails, including the acquisition of necessary land.

An update of the status of GO bonds projects will be presented to City Council at a September 14 work session.

With this issuance of GO bonds, there will be no remaining authority to issue bonds as approved by voters in 2018.

The council also adopted a resolution Monday that amended the City’s adopted Fiscal Year 2021 budget and authorized an additional $520,255 to the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley (ASCMV).

The additional $520,255 for the ASCMV includes: $131,594 to hire a non-contract veterinarian; $54,394 to hire a professional grant writer; $40,000 to purchase a new washing and dryer machine; $134,090 for additional medical supplies; $34,000 for additional kennel supplies and services; $5,089 for training of animal shelter staff members; $65,796 for a 3 percent merit pay increase for ASCMV employees; and $35,292 for general supplies.

The ASCMV Board passed a resolution at its June 25, 2020 board meeting requesting that the City contribute an additional $520,255 to better meet the needs of ASCMV.

This additional contribution will bring the City’s 2021 Fiscal Year contribution to ASCMV to $1,770,255, while Doña Ana County’s contribution would remain at $1,250,000. The City and County have a Joint Powers Agreement for operations of the ASCMV.