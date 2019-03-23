Las Cruces Area Water Supply Meetings On Tap

Elephant Butte Irrigation District will hold its annual Growers Meetings at the following times and places. All EBID members, both producers and small tract owners, are highly encouraged to attend.

Agenda topics include the 2019 water supply outlook, initial surface water allocation/allotment, and irrigation season startup dates. At the March 13, 2019 EBID Board of Directors meeting Dr. Phil King said that Elephant Butte reservoir is at 10.5% storage, an improvement over its previous level of 3%. Snowpack was showing above average at that date. However, as of March 16 maximum SWE (Snow Water Equivalent) is in the top 3% of the 30 year record at Wolf Creek, the headwaters for our surface water supply. More snow is expected. King cautions that 2018’s dry watersheds may result in poor runoff to the reservoir in spite of the improved snowpack.

King says, “We anticipate end of May release, June 1 diversions. EBID producers should plan on 6 – 10 inch final allotment, late additions to allotment likely, which we will manage with grower input.”

Presenters will also provide updates on legal matters pertaining to irrigation, groundwater status, EBID engineering/maintenance projects, and the Kinder Morgan gasoline spill in the south valley. Paul Dulin, Partnership Specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau will present an overview of the upcoming 2020 Census, discussing its importance for New Mexico.

Please refer to the EBID website www.ebid-nm.org for further important updates during the irrigation season.

Meetings:

Hatch Area:

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 8:00-10:00 AM

Hatch Community Center

837 W Hall Street, Hatch, NM 87937

Central Area:

Thursday, March 28, 2019 8:00 – 10:00 AM

Grapevine Event Center

3900 W. Picacho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88007

South Area:

Thursday, March 28, 2019 1:30 – 3:30 PM

Anthony Country Club

2100 W. O’Hara Road, Anthony, NM 88021