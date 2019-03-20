Las Cruces Area Pursuit Suspect Arrested

A Chaparral man who evaded Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday was apprehended and arrested early Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies say Daniel Espinosa, 52, was reportedly behind the wheel of a vehicle that was parked in the middle of the intersection of Byrum Road and Heindrich just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Espinosa fled, leading deputies on a pursuit to the Texas state line. The pursuit was terminated, but deputies had noted Espinosa’s license plate information.

Just after midnight Wednesday, deputies spotted Espinosa driving erratically on Chaparral Drive near Paseo Real. After he was stopped, deputies discovered drug paraphernalia and an open container. Espinosa also reportedly told deputies he was the driver who initiated the pursuit the night prior.

Espinosa was arrested and transported to the Doña Ana County Detention Center. He is currently being held without bond on charges of resisting or obstructing, possession of paraphernalia, open container and improper lane usage.

Information from Doña Ana County