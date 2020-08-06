Las Cruces and LiftFund Partner to Aid Small Businesses

The City of Las Cruces and LiftFund have partnered to develop a relief support program that includes business counseling and workshops available to small business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“City Council has been proactive in looking for ways to support our community through the pandemic. We know businesses are hurting and looking for ways to adapt and stay afloat during this difficult period,” said Mandy Guss, Business Development Administrator forthe City of Las Cruces. “We are excited to partner with LiftFund to bring these resources to our local businesses.”

Through this partnership, small business owners can receive one-on-one counseling to learn about tools, resources and other support available to help them navigate this time of uncertainty. “LiftFund is proud to partner with the City of Las Cruces to support small business owners negatively impacted byCOVID-19,” said Maria “Lupe”Mares, vice president of lending for LiftFund’s Southwest Region.“Our goal is to help small business owners stabilize their operations and equip them with the tools to become more competitive during this uncertain time and beyond.”

In addition to one-on-one business support, LiftFund will be hosting virtual workshops and educational sessionsled by subject matter experts. The sessions will be offered in English and Spanish, to provide insight, share resources,and help small business owners cope with today’s challenges.

The first session hosted by the partnership will address relevant tips and resources for small business owners:

6-7 p.m., Aug. 19: “5 Tips for Small Businesses to Survive During Uncertain Times”

6-7 p.m., Aug. 20: “5 Consejos de Supervivencia Para Pequeñas Empresas”

Information about additional upcoming sessions can be found athttp://LiftFund.com/events.

About LiftFund: LiftFund is a nonprofit micro-and community lender that transforms lives by opening doors and leveling the financial playing field in entrepreneurship. As a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) established in 1994, in San Antonio, Texas, LiftFund provides responsible capital and business education to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Since2004, LiftFund has made over 21,000 loans totaling more than $328 million across its 13 state footprint, which includes:Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.