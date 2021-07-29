In Las Cruces And Elsewhere, Mask Requirement Begins Monday For NMSU System

In alignment with updated guidance from the CDC and the recommendation by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, masks will be required beginning Monday, Aug. 2, at all indoor NMSU system locations and offices around the state when social distancing to maintain six feet of distance between individuals is not possible. This includes our Las Cruces, Doña Ana Community College, Alamogordo, Grants and Carlsbad campuses, as well as New Mexico Department of Agriculture and Cooperative Extension Service offices and Agricultural Science Centers. This indoor mask requirement applies to all classrooms, labs, meeting rooms, vehicles and other spaces, and to all faculty, staff, students and visitors to NMSU, regardless of vaccination status.

Recent studies indicate that vaccinated people can still transmit the coronavirus. Wearing a mask reduces transmission of all variants and keeps our community safer. Please be mask-ready. If you need a mask, ask within your department and one will be provided to you. Anyone unvaccinated must wear a mask indoors at all times.



We continue to monitor guidance from the CDC and the New Mexico Department of Health, and will update our requirements as that guidance evolves and as conditions warrant.