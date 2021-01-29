La Mesa Man Faces Up To Life In Prison If Convicted In Train Derailment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Luis Angel Rodriguez, 27, of La Mesa, New Mexico, made his initial appearance in federal court today where he was charged with knowingly derailing a train. Rodriguez will remain detained pending a preliminary hearing.

According to a criminal complaint, in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2020, Rodriguez allegedly placed materials on a track causing a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway Company train to derail in Vado, New Mexico. The derailment injured the conductor and engineer and caused damage to the railway and surrounding property.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Rodriguez faces up to life in prison.

The FBI investigated this case in conjunction with BNSF and the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Saltman is prosecuting the case.

Information from Department of Justice