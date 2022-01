This week, KRWG News This Week features legislative coverage, city council news, and a COVID-19 update.

This week, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her "State of the State" address as the 30-day legislative session got underway. We also meet the two newest Las Cruces City Councilors and catch up on COVID-19 news. These stories and more on KRWG News This Week.