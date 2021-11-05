KRWG News This Week-Las Cruces City Council Winners; Watershed Health

Another busy week of news, and we have you covered.

Up front: Following this week’s election, every Las Cruces city council district will be represented by a woman. We’ll hear election night reaction from the winners.

Plus: We’ll have a local in-depth report about an important issue for the council: the health of our watershed.

And: Commentary from Walt Rubel about state politics and federal politics and the importance of how New Mexico uses funds from Washington, D.C.

All that, plus the week’s other top stories, special reports, and more.