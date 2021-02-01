Judge denies release of jailed Cowboys for Trump leader

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge in Washington says Cowboys for Trump leader Couy Griffin should be jailed without bail on a charge involving the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. The judge described Griffin Monday as a flight risk who might obstruct justice based on his insistence that the election was not won by President Joe Biden. Griffin was held without bail pending a preliminary hearing on a charge that he knowingly entered the Capitol grounds with the intent to disrupt the government as Congress considered Electoral College results. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of up to a year in prison and fines of $100,000.