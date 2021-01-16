Hybrid Electric Bus Service Comes To Sunland Park

South Central Regional Transit District is proud to announce that the Yellow route, servicing Sunland Park, via McNutt, will be replacing their mid-sized buses with two 35-foot Hybrid-Electric Gillig buses. David Armijo, Executive Director, reported “that the buses were purchased using grant funding received from the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization and the New Mexico Department of Transportation.” These buses will be providing service six days a week. The buses have two doors, one entering the front, and one entering the middle. SCRTD is dedicated to implementing safe and accessible travel during the Covid-19 pandemic. Riders will board from the middle entrance to allow for social distancing. The bus drivers’ have a shield barrier to further the safety of the passengers. Bus rides will have no fares during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new buses have air conditioning, tinted windows, free Wi-Fi, and 32 seats. During the Covid-19 pandemic, seats will be limited to allow for social distancing. The buses have hand sanitizers and free masks to assist in safety during passengers’ bus rides. The buses will be cleaned daily with disinfectant and foggers and will receive a deep cleaning on the weekends.

These yellow painted Gillig buses are the first Hybrid-Electric buses to be implemented in Southern New Mexico. They are quiet, reliable, and fuel-efficient buses that provide many benefits. Some of the benefits of Hybrid-Electric buses are that they significantly reduce carbon emissions, reduce fuel consumption by around 33%, and require less maintenance. They are also equally reliable as traditional buses, but have the added benefit of a smoother, quieter ride.

Javier Perea, Mayor of Sunland Park said, “it is the hope of SCRTD that with the implementation of the Hybrid-Electric buses, and the recent expansion of the Yellow route, residents of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa will have ease of access to transportation, including connecting service with the Purple route traveling to Anthony or the Silver route traveling to the Westside Transfer Station located on Remcon Circle in El Paso.”

If you would like more information about South Central Regional Transit District, you can visit our website at https://scrtd.org/. If you have questions or comments regarding the Yellow route, the new Hybrid-Electric buses, or have a general inquiry, you can email SCRTDcomments@gmail.com,