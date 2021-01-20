How education funding could change in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Education accounts for about half of New Mexico's $7 billion general fund — the money that legislators can spend. This year the agenda ranges from emergency efforts to mitigate learning loss caused by the pandemic and reopen schools, to long-term funding changes that require a constitutional amendment. Most students have been learning remotely since March because of the pandemic. That has laid bare longstanding inequalities in education funding that have been dogging the state for years. Lawsuits are attacking existing funding, and lack of internet access is making legislators rethink in-person learning and the state's antiquated rural internet infrastructure.