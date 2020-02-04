House Republican effort for increased transparency is denied by Democrats

Commentary: House Republican Leader Jim Townsend (Artesia) presented in committee today, House Resolutions 2 and 3, part of the House GOP effort to bring more transparency and public participation in the New Mexico legislature. HR 2 would repeal the so-called “rocket docket” change that was made in 2019 to fast-track legislation. HR 3 is a resolution that would require 24-hour’s notice to the public of legislation scheduled to be heard in the NM House of Representatives.

“Leader Townsend’s rule changes would have increased transparency and constituent participation. Those are not just ‘buzz words,’ said House Republican Whip Rod Montoya, “We need to make sure that we are properly vetting legislation. We owe it to all New Mexicans that we are getting things done right, not just that we are getting it done quick.”

HR 2 and HR 3 were both tabled by the House Rules committee today on party-line votes of 11-5. Leader Townsend’s HR 1, a measure to make public votes to table legislation, is still pending for debate by the full body of the NM House of Representatives.