Hit and Run suspect arrested

EL PASO, TX - Police say the hit and run driver that hit a firefighter while he was assisting at the scene of a crash has been arrested.

Special Traffic Investigations (STI) officers traced down the vehicle involved and obtained an arrest warrant for the driver.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 46 –year old Shiloh Danielle Hutchings.

Last Wednesday, STI officers located the involved vehicle with no plates at a business on Rushing St.

Assistance in locating Hutchings was requested from officers of the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force.

Yesterday afternoon, the task force officers located Hutchings at a hotel on Dyer St and placed her under arrest.

Hutchings was booked into the El Paso County Detention facility for Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury under a $100,000 bond. A tip from a citizen who “heard something” and stepped up provided the vital lead which lead to Hutchings’ arrest.

