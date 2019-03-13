High Winds Cause Train Derailment In Northern New Mexico

Santa Fe —High winds caused a train derailment in New Mexico, around 40 miles north of I-40 and Tucumcari. Here is a statement from the Senate Republicans:

High winds are no secret in New Mexico, but winds strong enough to blow a train off its tracks, off a train trestle and down into a deep ravine are alarming.

State Senator Pat Woods (R-Broadview) represents the district where 26 cars of a Union Pacific train were derailed because of high winds near Logan, New Mexico this afternoon. Senator Woods said it is a reminder that New Mexico winds can be extremely dangerous and people need to heed high wind warnings and take them very seriously.

Fortunately, Senator Woods said no one was injured in the train derailment and the cars were empty of cargo and did not carry any hazardous material.

“This is a reminder that we cannot take the high winds for granted and we all need to take precautions when traveling throughout New Mexico. Perhaps that might mean changing our travel plans and waiting for the winds to subside. I wanted to share the photo of the derailment so people can see what serious damage the winds can do on our wide open plains,” Senator Woods said.

The trestle where the cars were blown from spans the Canadian river around 40 miles north of I-40 and Tucumcari.