Herrell Votes to Protect QAnon Promoter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Commentary: Today, Rep. Yvette Herrell, voted against a bipartisan majority to protect established QAnon supporter and promoter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. This afternoon, following increased scrutiny of Taylor Greene’s past behavior and statements and as new videos featuring her have come to light, the House voted to remove Taylor Green from her position on the House Committee on Education and Labor as well as the House Committee on Budget. Taylor Greene is on record questioning the September 11th attack on the Pentagon, endorsing the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic elected officials, stating the 2018 wildfires in California were started by a “laser” controlled by a Jewish family, and calling the Parkland high school shooting staged while berating a student who survived the massacre.

“Today, Rep. Yvette Herrell voted to protect a QAnon supporter. She chose to put her extremist personal views ahead of moral decency. Majorie Taylor Greene’s divisive rhetoric and conspiracy theories threaten our democracy and are disrespectful to all those that have been impacted by the events she has demeaned with her conspiratorial lies. Today’s vote wasn’t an issue of Democrat versus Republican ideals. This was an issue of right versus wrong, and Rep. Herrell once again showed she cannot be trusted to put partisan politics aside in order to do the right thing,” said Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair Marg Elliston. Earlier this week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY), spoke out against the behavior of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Congresswoman from Georgia and established QAnon supporter and promoter. He sharply condemned her rhetoric saying in part: “Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country. Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”