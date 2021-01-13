Heinrich Statement On Impeachment Of President Trump

Commentary: U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump:

“Donald Trump incited a mob of insurrectionists who stormed the United States Capitol. What he did resulted in the death of five people, including a police officer. There must be consequences for this violent assault on our democracy.

“Now that President Trump has been impeached by a bipartisan vote in the House, the Senate has a duty to the Constitution and to the American people to act quickly to take up these charges. This man is a clear and present danger to our republic. He is not fit to serve as our president for one minute longer or to hold public office ever again.

“Telling the unequivocal truth about what transpired on January 6, 2021 and holding Donald Trump accountable for his abuse of power is a necessary step in a peaceful transfer of power. There must be justice in order to restore faith in our democracy and heal our country.”