Heinrich Appointed To Appropriations Committee, Will Serve As Vice Chair of Joint Economic Committee

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) is announcing his new committee assignments for the 117th Congress. Senator Heinrich will serve on the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations and will take over as Vice Chair of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.

This also will be Senator Heinrich's fifth Congress serving on the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.

Senator Heinrich released the following statement on his new roles:

“I look forward to serving on the Appropriations Committee to advocate for the people and places of our great state. As the new Congress and administration prioritize addressing the inequities in our economy and providing relief to Americans who are struggling, the Appropriations Committee will be at the center of those important policy and funding decisions. I am eager to get to work and help shape the future of our country and put New Mexico on the best path for long-term, sustainable success so we emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before.

“In my new role as Vice Chair of the Joint Economic Committee, I will continue to advocate for policies that benefit working families and create opportunities for higher education, small business owners, and rural communities. Our children are the single greatest investment for the future of New Mexico’s economic health—and one that will pay off for generations to come. That is why I will fight for policies that put children and families at the forefront, so that no matter where you live, you have the resources you need to succeed. Because the way we should measure the success of the economy is if parents can afford to send their kids to college, entrepreneurs can start new businesses, and workers are able to retire with peace of mind. I will be focused on building an economy that works for everyone.”

The Senate Democratic Steering Committee today announced Democratic Committee memberships for the 117th Congress, which are subject to ratification by the caucus and the Senate. For more information about the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, visit: www.appropriations.senate.gov. Additional information about the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee can be found at: www.jec.senate.gov. For more information on the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources, visit: www.energy.senate.gov; and find the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence website by visiting: www.intelligence.senate.gov.