Great American Cleanup Set for Saturday, April 13 in Las Cruces

The Parks & Recreation Department’s Keep Las Cruces Beautiful and New Mexico Clean and Beautiful will host this year’s Great American Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 13. Volunteers will then be treated to a free lunch hosted by Walmart. The lunch will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter, 571 Walton Blvd., (southside of facility, behind store).

Hundreds of local volunteers will assist with the city-wide cleanup and collect litter at parks, schools, streets and business properties during the Great American Cleanup campaign. Last year, nearly 1,000 volunteers from approximately 60 local groups and organizations collected more than 17 tons of litter during the annual event.

Individual volunteers, groups, and civic organizations are encouraged to register before Tuesday, April 9, for this year’s Great American Cleanup campaign, which is a great opportunity to show pride in Las Cruces. Supplies to collect litter can be picked up prior to the event by calling the phone number listed or at the Walmart location, 571 Walton Blvd., the day of the event.

Local affiliates and partnering organizations, volunteers, and corporate sponsors play a key role in the success of the Great American Cleanup®, which is a call-to-action to engage more volunteers and participants in public space cleanup, beautification and recycling events conducted by Keep America Beautiful® affiliates and participating organizations nationwide.

Once an individual becomes a Great American Cleanup volunteer with their local Keep America Beautiful affiliate or partner, the goal is that they will be inspired to take that experience home to organize a similar, smaller-scale event in their own neighborhood, even on their own block.

To register online, go to the City of Las Cruces web site at: http://www.las-cruces.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/KLCB/GAC or call 575/528-4506.