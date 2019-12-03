Grant To Bring "Green" Bus Service From El Paso To Sunland Park

The South Central Regional Transit (SCRTD) District has received $1,370,000 in funding from the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization for Fiscal Year 2020. Here is a statement from SCRTD: The funds will be used to purchase two Hybrid-Electric buses to support SCRTD’s assumption of the operation of transit service between Sunland Park, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas (currently operated as Sun Metro Route 83 but renamed the “Yellow Route”). This project will also support expanded service in Southern Doña Ana County, including service to Santa Teresa.

Transit service will be enhanced with service connections from the Purple bus route, operating from Anthony with connections to Las Cruces, Chaparral, and Sunland Park to downtown El Paso via the Paisano Transit Center. The two bus routes (the Purple Route and the new Yellow Route) will account for a total of 10,000 plus riders every month. The new service will provide access to work and school as well as support trips to medical appointments and other locations in order to provide independence for those residents wishing to travel within Doña Ana County while making connections into El Paso County as well.

Bus schedules are available on the bus and at local activity centers, including Las Cruces City Hall and Thomas Branigan Library, La Clinica and post offices near bus stops along the route. Additionally, schedules are available via Google Maps. Just type in the destination and follow the prompts for routes and times for travel.

For more information, go to our webpage at SCRTD.org. You can also like us on Facebook at SouthCentralRegionalTransitDistrict@facebook.com, Tweet us at southcentralregionaltransitdistrict@twitter.org, and call us at 575-323-1620.