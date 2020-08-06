Governor Lujan Grisham Speaks Out On Long Term Care Facilities and Business Assistance

In the most recent COVID update, the state announced long term care facilities with no reported COIVD cases will be able to start welcoming visitors in select counties.

These visits will be by appointment only and require a plexiglass barrier between visitors, as well as masks and correct social distancing practices.

Selected counties include Grant and Sierra. Doña Ana County does not yet meet the requirements due to the higher case count but will continue to be monitored.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also spent time talking about local business assistance, including the state’s recovery loan plan, which launched this week.

She acknowledged the hesitancy some businesses are feeling around taking on more debt.

“I know folks push back. I get it,” Grisham said. “That if I’m struggling, I can’t have any more debt or burden, even if that interest rate is one and a half percent. I'm optimistic about what ends up happening in the next stimulus bill.”

The governor also offered encouragement to the citizens of New Mexico.

“I don't believe that we have the tools or resources to solve every problem,” Grisham said. “But we have sufficient tools and resources to really make a difference, and I want to encourage you, you're not out there alone."