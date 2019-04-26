"The Gila" - named "Most Endangered River"

An interview with Norm Gaume, Gila River Advocate.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with former Interstate Stream Commission Director and Gila River Advocate, Norm Gaume, to talk about the Gila’s recent designation. American Rivers, a river conservation organization in the U.S. since 1973 in Washington, D.C., named the Gila River #1 on the list of America’s Most Endangered Rivers of 2019. Climate change and a proposed diversion project pose a threat to New Mexico’s last free-flowing river.

Information available at www.gilaconservation.org; www.americanrivers.org;

The Gila Conservation Coalition Facebook page; the Upper Gila Watershed Alliance; and a recent article by Laura Paskus – “As pressure over Gila River diversion grows, NMCAP Entity digs in,” on the NM Political Report.