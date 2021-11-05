Fronteras Episode 23- Jerry Pacheco, President of The Border Industrial Association

A new study by the Center for Border Economic Development (C-BED) and the Arrowhead Center at NMSU detail the economic impact of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry and Santa Teresa Industrial Parks. Jerry Pacheco, President of The Border Industrial Association shares more about the study and business at the border on this episode. Mr. Pacheco is also Executive Director of The International Business Accelerator and writes a syndicated column "Business Across the Border" for the Albuquerque Journal.