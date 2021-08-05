Free Music In the Park Performances to be Moved to Plaza de Las Cruces

There will be a venue change for two upcoming Music in the Park performances.



The Sunday, August 8 performance by Tejano star and six-time time Grammy nominee Stefani Montiel, and the Sunday, August 15 performance by New Mexico Spanish Music icon Darren Cordova y Calor will be moved to Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St., from Young Park. The venue change will allow for a bigger stage, and better production for these performers.



Stefani Montiel has received six Grammy nominations, and has been named Tejano Music Awards and New Mexico Hispano Music Association (NMHMA) Entertainer of the Year, as well as Tejano Music Awards, NMHMA, and Academy of Tejano Artists and Musicians Female Vocalist of the Year. Montiel, born in Albuquerque and making her musical mark in San Antonio, Texas, was awarded the number one song of the year in 2020 for “Extraño Tu Amor,” and recently released “Ya Lo Ves,” which has already become a Tejano music favorite. Whether she is singing a ballad, ranchera, salsa, cumbia, or Latin R&B, there is no mistaking Stefani’s sweet, smooth and powerful voice.



This free concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday with New Tricks, a classic rock group, opening the show. Stefani Montiel will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Darren Cordova y Calor swept the 2015 New Mexico Hispanic Music Awards, winning Male Vocalist, Song of the Year, Band of the Year, CD of the Year, and Traditional Ranchera Song of the Year. The Dixon, N.M.-born Cordova first hit the music scene in 1989 with the group Los Cordova’s, which featured him, his brothers and father.



In 1993, he formed Darren Cordova y Calor. The group is a household name in the Spanish Music scene, winning various New Mexico Hispano Music Awards during its 26-year-run. Darren Cordova y Calor is known for such songs as “Mi Amigo,” “Cantinero,” and “Que Levante la Mano.” This free concert will begin at 7 p.m. with Darren Cordova y Calor playing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.



The City of Las Cruces Music in the Park Series offers an eclectic mix of music performed by local, regional, and national artists. For information about the Music in the Park Series, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 575/541-2550.