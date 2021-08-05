Final I-25/University Avenue Project Meeting Clarifies Construction Timeline

The final I-25/University Avenue Project public meeting was held Thursday, giving residents more information on road closures and a timeline for construction completion.

The I-25/University Avenue Project, which aims to reduce congestion and add vehicle capacity in select areas, is projected to conclude late this summer. NMDOT Project Manager Ryan Tafoya outlined the construction timeline for the 33.3 million dollar project.

“Construction began in January 2020. We expect it to be substantially complete in late August or early to mid-September of this year,” Tafoya said. “It is important to note that we will be working on minor activities during the final part of the project, and even after it is substantially complete for several months.”

Wyatt Kartchner, the project design lead, emphasized that the construction aims to improve both safety and traffic flow—going over the infrastructure enhancements in a project benefits presentation prior to the start of construction.

“The project includes a new University Avenue bridge over I-25 to accommodate growth,” Kartchner said. “A new entrance ramp from NMSU to southbound I-25, a new exit ramp from southbound I-25 directly into NMSU beneath University Avenue, a new university underpass that connects North Triviz to South Triviz…roadway improvements to University Avenue from Triviz to Las Alturas to accommodate pedestrians and bicycles, and it creates better local traffic flow.”

Last month milling and paving work was completed on northbound I-25 as well as on both the northbound on and off-ramps. Milling and paving on the southbound section is currently underway and is expected to be finished within the next week. Kartchner says that a detour remains in place for those seeking to access southbound I-25.

“The southbound I-25 off-ramp is open, but motorists exiting the interstate can still only turn right or left at University Avenue,” Kartchner said. “There's also still a detour for motorists to access southbound I-25. Motorists can go through the Triviz/University intersection, and then use the new south roundabout…We plan to open part of the ramp next week and the rest of the ramp later in August.”

Construction hours for the project remain 7 am to 5 pm, Monday-Friday, though NMDOT indicated work may be done overnight or on Saturdays if needed.