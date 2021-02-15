Fatal Semi-Tractor-Trailer-Truck Rollover in Grant County

Grant County, NM - On February 14, 2021, at around 04:00 a.m., the New Mexico State Police was alerted to a single-vehicle rollover involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) on Interstate 10 near milepost 52 between Lordsburg and Deming.

The initial investigation indicates that a 2017 Freightliner semi-tractor-trailer-truck was traveling west on Interstate 10 when for an unknown reason it left the roadway and rolled. Zhang Wenbo, 36, of Chino Hills, CA, a passenger in the truck sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The driver of the CMV, a forty-year-old Chino Hills, CA man was transported to an area hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not suspected, and seatbelts do not appear to have been properly used at the time of the crash, which appears to have been weather-related. There were no other injuries or vehicles involved. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

Information from NM State Police