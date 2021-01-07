Facebook Post Helps in Recovery of Stolen Pickup, Arrest of Suspect

The man suspected of stealing a pickup in Truth or Consequences – a theft that gained widespread attention on local social media pages – was arrested late Sunday evening in Las Cruces after being spotted by someone who read about the theft on Facebook.

Michael Todd, 30, of Hobbs, N.M., has been charged with one count of receiving stolen property. The charge is a third-degree felony.



Las Cruces police learned that a 2012 Nissan Titan pickup was reported stolen Saturday, Jan. 2, in Truth or Consequences, N.M. Friends of the owner posted pictures on social media groups asking for tips on the vehicle’s location.

On late Sunday evening, a Las Cruces man who read about the theft on Facebook called police after spotting what he believed to be the stolen pickup at the Pilot Truck Stop, at 2681 W. Amador Ave. Las Cruces police officers arrived to find the pickup in the parking lot with a suspect nearby. The suspect, identified as Todd, was seen on store surveillance cameras driving and exiting the stolen pickup.

Todd was taken into custody without incident.

Las Cruces police officers contacted the victim in T or C who confirmed that he would like to pursue charges on this case. The pickup was returned to the owner.

Todd was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held on a $1,000 bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police