Extra 5% Film Credit Will Help Emerging Film Communities In New Mexico

Commentary: "Today, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law an expansion of New Mexico’s film incentive program. Included in the new law is a provision proposed by State Senator and Film Las Cruces President Jeff Steinborn which adds an additional five percent production rebate to film and television productions that shoot sixty miles or more beyond Bernalillo and Santa Fe Counties. The extra film incentive is intended to encourage more film production work outside of the existing film production zones in Albuquerque and Santa Fe by providing an additional cost savings and help offsetting any additional expenses incurred by filming in rural areas.

The additional credit boosts New Mexico’s total available film production rebate to 30-35% making it among the most competitive in the country.

Las Cruces is positioned to benefit from the new law by being the only community in the higher incentive area with a qualified film production studio facility, Film Las Cruces Studios, as well as having a local film production crew base.

In addition to the extra five percent incentive the new law also doubles the current state “cap” on annual film incentive payouts to film productions from $50 million to $100 million not including production work from Netflix and any future companies that sign on to a ten year or greater agreement with the state.

State Senator Jeff Steinborn, a longtime supporter of the Las Cruces film industry and President of Film Las Cruces, heralded the new law as the beginning of a new chapter of film in New Mexico. “This is an exciting day for Las Cruces and the state film industry. With this expansion of New Mexico’s film incentive program, Las Cruces and other emerging film production communities will become more competitive and attractive as filming destinations. I greatly appreciate the Governor and Legislature supporting the new tax incentive to help grow film opportunities across our region and the state.”

Steinborn and Film Las Cruces began working on the enhanced local tax incentive proposal last year and continued to work through the legislative session to gain the support of lawmakers and other film offices around the state. As a part of the advocacy efforts, the communities of Las Cruces, Silver City, Farmington, San Juan County, and Grant County all passed resolutions of support encouraging the state to include the extra rural tax incentive in the updated law."