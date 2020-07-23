El Paso Jazz Girls - An All-Girl Jazz Band

An interview with Amanda Ekery, Founder and Director of El Paso Jazz Girls.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Founder and Director of El Paso Jazz Girls, Amanda Ekery, about their unique all-girl jazz band which she started three years ago.

Like many music groups, due to Covid-19, EP Jazz Girls has had to become creative in the way they learn, practice and perform online. Ekery says “the girls took the composition process to write the songs via Zoom, socially distanced, and coming together to use different technology.” The full version of their Composition Lab concert can be viewed at facebook.com/epjazzgirls and Instagram, where they post student/faculty featured work and opportunities. Girls interested in joining EP Jazz Girls can visit epjazzgirls.com; call 915-276-5915; or email at epjazzgirls@gmail.com.