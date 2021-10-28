El Paseo Road Lane Closures in Las Cruces

Northbound and southbound traffic on El Paseo Road, between Wyatt Drive and Utah Avenue, will experience intermittent lane closures through Nov. 5, 2021 as part of Lumen Technologies facility improvements.



Kelly Cable, Inc. will be installing new conduit in that area.



The lane closure will be on RoadRUNNER Transit Route 2 but will not affect any bus stop locations. The work will be in City Council Districts 3 and 4.



The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in the immediate area during that time. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times.



For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.