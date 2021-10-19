Education funding on ballots in New Mexico cities’ elections

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Early voting is underway across New Mexico towns, and education funding is on the ballot virtually everywhere.

School districts are seeking to renew property taxes to pay for school buildings, computers and air ventilation systems. That's despite an influx this year of $900 million in federal pandemic aid. Ventilation upgrades are on virtually all school district wish lists after state authorities mandated improved systems. Denser air filters can remove virus particles from the air but often require expensive machinery.

Balloting is underway, and absentee ballots can be mailed or dropped off by hand. Election Day is Nov. 2.