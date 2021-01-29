Eddy County Officers Injured After Suspect Rams Into Their Patrol Vehicle

Carlsbad, NM – On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested by the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) to investigate a police shooting involving an ECSO captain and lieutenant. The incident occurred at 6023 Laguna Road in Carlsbad.

State Police agents learned that on January 27, 2021, at around 4:30 p.m., the Pecos Valley Drug Task Force was searching for EJ G. Kincaid, 29, of Carlsbad, NM, who was wanted for a parole violation and absconding. A Carlsbad police officer, in a marked patrol unit, attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Kincaid who was driving a tan Dodge pickup truck at Mermod and Walnut. Kincaid evaded the Carlsbad officer and a vehicle pursuit was initiated by the Pecos Valley Drug Task Force.

During the pursuit, Kincaid drove through a field near Derrick and Vickrey Roads and onto the property of 6023 Laguna Road. At this location, Kincaid rammed into an ECSO Tahoe police unit, occupied by an ECSO captain and lieutenant. Kincaid rammed the ECSO Tahoe a second time, and during the encounter, both the captain and lieutenant fired at least one round from their department issued sidearms. Kincaid was not struck by gunfire and continued to flee in the Dodge on Laguna Road. Shortly after ramming the police unit, Kincaid’s vehicle became disabled from the crash and caught on fire.

Kincaid exited the truck and fled on foot. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Kincaid was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries he sustained when ramming the ECSO Tahoe police unit. He was booked into the Eddy County Detention Center and charged with Aggravated Fleeing, Aggravated Battery on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The ECSO captain and lieutenant were both transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries they sustained when Kincaid rammed their patrol vehicle. Their names will not be released until after interviews have taken place. For information regarding administrative actions for the officers please contact ECSO. No one was injured from gunfire during this incident which remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. Upon completion of the investigation, this case will be given to the district attorney’s office for review. When more information is available it will be released.

