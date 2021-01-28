Doña Ana County receives $9.3 million for rental and utilities relief

Doña Ana County received a $9.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) to assist local residents who have been impacted by COVID-19. This money is available for county residents including those within the municipalities of the cities of Las Cruces, Sunland Park and Anthony, the Village of Hatch and the Town of Mesilla. The grant covers rent and utility payments. It does not cover mortgage payments.

“We are grateful to the U.S. Treasury Department for providing Doña Ana County with this generous grant,” said Manuel Sanchez, Chair of the Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioners. “This funding will allow the County to assist more families throughout our community during this difficult time.”

“The funds must be committed no later than September 30, 2021, the end of the federal fiscal year. Any funds not committed by that date must be returned to the federal government,” said Fernando R. Macias, Doña Ana County Manager. “Both renters and landlords can take advantage of this grant. There are specific criteria for the funding. Households with an income that does not exceed 80% of area median income as defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) are eligible. That means $43,900 annual income for a family of four.”

Proof of financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 pandemic is also required. This could be proof of unemployment insurance or loss of income, or other financial hardship that threatens the household’s ability to pay rent or utilities.

The County will announce the application process shortly.

For more information about Doña Ana County go to www.donaanacounty.org.