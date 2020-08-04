Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office Announces Early Voting Information for the 2020 General Election

LAS CRUCES -- The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office is announcing in-person, Early Voting locations for the 2020 General Election.

“Early voting and absentee voting options are essential opportunities for voter participation during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doña Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin. “Our top priority is working to ensure every eligible voter is able to safely and securely cast a ballot in the general election.”

Voting at the Doña Ana County Government Center will begin on October 6th, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and continue until Friday, October 30th. This location will also be open on Saturday, October 31st, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., but will be closed for voting on October 12th in observance of Indigenous People’s Day.

Early voting at Alternate Early Voting locations will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17th and will remain open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until October 31st.

ANTHONY CITY HALL

820 Highway 478

Anthony, NM 88021

HATCH HIGH SCHOOL

170 E. Herrera Rd.

Hatch, NM 87937

DACC - SUNLAND PARK

3365 McNutt Rd.

Sunland Park, NM 88063

SONOMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4201 Northrise Dr.

Las Cruces, NM 88011

DELORES C WRIGHT

EDUCATIONAL CENTER

400 E. Lisa Dr.

Chaparral, NM 88081

LAS CRUCES CITY HALL

700 N. Main St.

Las Cruces NM, 88001

NMSU - Corbett Center

1600 International Mall

NMSU Campus

Same Day Registration will be available at all Alternate Early Voting locations and the Doña Ana County Government Center while early voting is taking place. Qualified electors may register to vote or update their existing registration information before they vote.

Absentee ballots may be returned by voters, voters’ immediate family members, or voters’ caregivers at any early voting site or at the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office.

For more information about the 2020 General Election visit: www.dacelections.com.