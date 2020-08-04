Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office Announces Early Voting Information for the 2020 General Election

LAS CRUCES -- The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office is announcing in-person, Early Voting locations for the 2020 General Election.
“Early voting and absentee voting options are essential opportunities for voter participation during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doña Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin. “Our top priority is working to ensure every eligible voter is able to safely and securely cast a ballot in the general election.”
Voting at the Doña Ana County Government Center will begin on October 6th, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and continue until Friday, October 30th. This location will also be open on Saturday, October 31st, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., but will be closed for voting on October 12th in observance of Indigenous People’s Day.
Early voting at Alternate Early Voting locations will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17th and will remain open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until October 31st.
ANTHONY CITY HALL
820 Highway 478
Anthony, NM 88021
HATCH HIGH SCHOOL
170 E. Herrera Rd.
Hatch, NM 87937
DACC - SUNLAND PARK
3365 McNutt Rd.
Sunland Park, NM 88063
SONOMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
4201 Northrise Dr.
Las Cruces, NM 88011
DELORES C WRIGHT
EDUCATIONAL CENTER
400 E. Lisa Dr.
Chaparral, NM 88081
LAS CRUCES CITY HALL
700 N. Main St.
Las Cruces NM, 88001
NMSU - Corbett Center
1600 International Mall
NMSU Campus
Same Day Registration will be available at all Alternate Early Voting locations and the Doña Ana County Government Center while early voting is taking place. Qualified electors may register to vote or update their existing registration information before they vote.
Absentee ballots may be returned by voters, voters’ immediate family members, or voters’ caregivers at any early voting site or at the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office.
For more information about the 2020 General Election visit: www.dacelections.com.