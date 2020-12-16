Differing rules complicate plans for New Mexico legislative session

LAS CRUCES - Members of the New Mexico House of Representatives and the Senate both set their own rules, and they aren’t always receptive to suggestions from the other side.

That’s adding to the challenge as they plan for a 60-day session scheduled to start Jan. 19, 2021, during what is expected to be the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“There are going to be a lot of challenges and a lot of difficulties. The Senate and the House have had different rules forever,” Speaker of the House Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said Dec. 14 during a meeting of the Legislative Council, which includes leaders from both the House and Senate.

Because new members elected in November have not yet been sworn in, some of those participating Monday were in lame-duck status. The meeting was conducted on Zoom.

Egolf said House Democrats support a restriction for next session that would limit the number of bills each legislator could introduce to five.

“We think that will be helpful for the analysts and for the workload of the committees,” he said. “And it would help the public to see and focus on a reduced and prioritized legislative list.”

That proposal was rejected by both Republicans in the House and Democrats in the Senate.

Minority House Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia, said that plan would mean his members would have 100 fewer opportunities than the majority. Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, then said the Senate does not support any kind of bill limit.

Wirth also shot down the idea of moving back the starting date for the session.

Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, said that, according to Healthdata.org, New Mexico is expected to have as many as 45 deaths a day when the session starts on Jan. 19. By April, that’s expected to be down to two to eight deaths a day.

“Given that the projections are so stark between the time we are going to be meeting and what will be happening two to six weeks after we finish, I think it would be irresponsible for us not to consider when we meet,” Candelaria said.

Egolf said legislative leaders have had discussions about moving the date back. But Wirth said they are planning a hybrid session, with much of the work being done digitally, and he is confident they can do it safely.

Rep. Kelly Fajardo, R-Los Lunas, wondered how, or if, it would all come together.

“The House and Senate don’t run on the same schedule. If this is going to work at all, we have to figure that out,” she said. “Otherwise, they’re just going to be voting on bills that they don’t understand and the public won’t be involved.”

New Money

The consensus revenue estimate report released on Dec. 8 brought good news for lawmakers, who had been bracing for cuts to the state budget. Federal assistance and a rebound in oil and gas revenue will mean about $169 million in “new money” for the fiscal year 2022 budget. That is money in addition to current spending levels.

A 5 percent cut for state agencies that had been planned will no longer be needed.

The state ended fiscal year 2020 with $7.86 billion in recurring revenue, down by almost $150 million, or 1.9 percent. Projections for FY2021 estimate a decline of $857 million, or nearly 11 percent. That will still leave the state with a healthy $2.4 billion in reserves.

If not for federal assistance, the state would have needed to pull $1.1 billion from its reserves to cover spending for the current budget.

Some of the decline came from a loss in gross receipts tax revenue caused by the pandemic, but most was caused by a slump in the oil and gas market, the estimate report said.

Because of low drilling costs, oil and gas production in the Permian Basin has not declined as steeply as in other areas, the report said. The September revenue estimate had predicted production declines of 13 to 30 percent. That current forecast anticipates a 7 percent drop.

New Mexico’s labor market contracted by 10.7 percent from April 2019 to April 2020, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state lost more than 80,000 jobs in the second quarter of this year. About half of those had been regained by October.

“As we go into the 2021 legislative session, our state will continue to have healthy reserves of up to 33.4 percent, with over $160 million in new money,” said Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, vice chair of the Legislative Finance Committee. “But we’re not out of the woods. Our recovery must reach the hardworking New Mexicans who are still struggling.”

Walt Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com