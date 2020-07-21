Department of Health provides COVID-19 testing Saturday in Mesilla

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health will provide drive up screening for the COVID-19 virus on Saturday, July 25th at the Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida De Mesilla from 7:00 to 9:00 am.

Those interested in testing are strongly encouraged to pre-register online, day or night, at https://cvtestreg.nmhealth.org/. When arriving to the testing location, please enter from northbound Avenida de Mesilla. This would be a right turn into the Mesilla Town Hall.

The Department of Health prioritizes COVID-19 testing for New Mexicans who are symptomatic, have known contacts to someone who have tested positive or live or work in congregate care settings.

All testing is still FREE OF CHARGE to anyone getting the test, and anyone can get tested, whether they have insurance or not. Those with insurance are asked to provide their insurance information.

For more information about COVID-19 and testing options available statewide, visit https://cv.nmhealth.org/. In addition, New Mexicans can continue to call with health-related questions to the Department of Health’s coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453. For non-health-related questions or concerns call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.