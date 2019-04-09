Deming Post Office Mural Featured On New Stamp

On Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Service is unveiling a stamp with the Deming, Post Office Mural on it.

The mural hangs in the Deming Post Office lobby and was painted during the Roosevelt administration as part of the Public Works of Art Project (PWAP).

The full stamp sheet has five stamps honoring Post Office Murals from around the country.

Painted in oil on canvas by Kenneth Miller Adams (1897–1966), “Mountains and Yucca” depicts Cookes Range, located in southwestern New Mexico just north of the Deming Post Office where the mural is displayed.

This landscape is rendered in soft colors and features yucca shrubs and trees and other plant life.

Information from U.S. Postal Service