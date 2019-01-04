Deming - Arts of the Old West

An interview with Diana LeMarbe, Sculptor and Curator at the Deming Arts Center.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with Deming Arts Center Curator and Sculptor, Diana LeMarbe to talk to us about the FREE exhibit “Arts of the Old West,” at the center during the month of January, starting January 5th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through January 30th. An artist’s reception will be held on Sunday, January 6th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Deming Arts Center, 100 S. Gold Street. LeMarbe says it will be a step back into the history showcasing artists who have strived to preserve the traditional ways of the working art forms of the old west such as boot making, leather working, lariat braiding, tin-punching, spurs, bits, buckles and much more. The schedule of events can be found by calling 575-546-3663 or at www.demingarts.org.