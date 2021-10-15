COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Farm & Ranch Museum in Las Cruces

SANTA FE - The New Mexico Department of Health will begin offering both COVID-19 and flu vaccinations at no cost at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Rd in Las Cruces, every Tuesday, starting October 19th from 9 am to 4 pm.

Individuals eligible to receive their 3rd Pfizer dose/booster or any individual who has not started or completed their COVID-19 vaccine series (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson only) can receive their vaccination.

Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled online by visiting VaccineNM.org. Anyone without internet access or having difficulty scheduling online can call (575) 528-5119.

You can confirm if you are eligible for the COVID-19 booster by using the vaccine eligibility tool on VaccineNM.org. The tool is located on the right-hand side of this landing page and is titled “Am I eligible for a booster?” By taking this short questionnaire, an individual can determine their eligibility for the Pfizer booster in a matter of minutes - and schedule an appointment if eligible. The page also answers frequently asked questions about the booster.

In addition to offering vaccinations at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, the Las Cruces Public Health Office, 1170 N. Solano Dr, will continue to accept appointments and walk-ins for COVID-19 primary or boosters and flu vaccinations at the following days and times:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays* from 9-11:00 am and 12:30-4:00 pm

Thursdays 12:30-6:30 pm (Weekday vaccinations are walk-in only)

Saturdays 8:30-11:30 am (Drive-through only)*

Individuals wanting only flu vaccinations will be allowed to receive their flu shot without receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.