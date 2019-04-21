Converge Las Cruces presents The Face of Climate Change, a photographic exhibition at the Cottonwood Gallery located in the Southwest Environmental Center taking place May 1 through June 14, 2019.

The Face of Climate Change, examines climate change through the eyes of twelve photographers. The exhibition visually documents and comments on the status of our warming world.

“There are a wide range of images in this exhibit,” said John Craig, Director of Converge Las Cruces. “We had a nationwide call for art, and artists responded with photographs that range from the subtle footprint of man on the landscape, to the harsh reality of global warming.”

“The Face of Climate Change shows how artists are thinking about these important issues,” said Kevin Bixby, Executive Director of The Southwest Environmental Center. “The exhibit brings attention to one of the most important issues of our time and we are glad to be hosting it.”

An opening reception will be held May 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at The Southwest Environmental Center, located at 275 North Main Street, Las Cruces, N.M. and will coincide with the monthly Las Cruces Downtown Art Ramble.

Converge Las Cruces exhibits work at the Cottonwood Gallery in The Southwest Environmental Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. We exhibit and represent artists that focus on environment, landscape, and climate change. The mission of the gallery is to converge cutting edge artworks of today’s critical issues with an up-and-coming art market.

The Southwest Environmental Center is a member-supported, grassroots conservation organization based in Las Cruces, New Mexico that protects and restores native wildlife and their habitats in the Southwest through advocacy, education and on-the-ground restoration projects. Established in 1992.