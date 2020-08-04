Contract Awarded To Open Las Cruces Area Crisis Triage Center

The Doña Ana County Commission has approved a $263,500 contract with an Arizona-based provider to operate the county’s Crisis Triage Center.

Once the center is granted a license to operate, it will open, perhaps by the end of the year.

The center was built in 2013 in order to stabilize people undergoing a mental or behavioral health crisis. It’s hoped the center will ease the pressure on law enforcement and emergency rooms and provide proper referrals for patients.

Recovery Innovations International’s contract runs through June 30 of next year and may be renewed for seven more years. The company was previously paid $50,000 by the county to develop a business plan.

Commissioner Shannon Reynolds was among those who expressed concern about the county’s failure to issue a Request for Proposals to operate the center.