Common Cause New Mexico calls for immediate resignation of Congresswoman Yvette Herrell

Commentary: In the wake of yesterday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Common Cause New Mexico is calling for Yvette Herrell to immediately resign after she voted to overturn the will of people, failed to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, and played a clear role in spreading disinformation around the election, leading to the violence yesterday.

“In our democracy, voters decide who wins elections,” said Heather Ferguson, executive director of Common Cause New Mexico. “Congresswoman Herrell failed to follow the Constitution and her oath of office yesterday by voting to deny the will of the people. She has proved they cannot carry out the duties of their office in our democratic republic and must immediately resign.”

“Make no mistake, yesterday’s insurrection was incited by President Trump. Congresswoman Herrell failed to accept the results of free and fair elections and played a role in spreading disinformation,” Ferguson added. “Congresswoman Herrell has brought shame on New Mexicans by stoking the fires of insurrection and sowing distrust in our democracy.

“Congresswoman Herrell must be removed from office immediately.”

Nationally, Common Cause is exploring other means to hold Herrell and other members of Congress who voted against accepting the certified election results accountable, including expulsion and Ethics Committee investigations.